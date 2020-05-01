Today was the start of Governor Janet Mills Stay Safer at Home Executive Order. The Governor says that while "Maine appears to be flattening the curve against this pandemic, saving lives and protecting public health.
She is ordering everyone to wear masks in public places where social distancing is difficult to maintain at places such as grocery stores. Shawn Gillen, Aroostook County Sheriff says people need to respect business's requirements during these times.
Police will Not Enforce Mask Wearing
