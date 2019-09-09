Portage Lake man involved in a rollover crash in Ashland

A Portage Lake man was extricated from his car following a rollover crash in Ashland. According to the Aroostook County sheriffs office, 67-year-old Gary Thibault of Portage Lake was driving a 2004 Toyota pickup Westbound on the Presque Isle Road at around 4:30 pm on Sunday when Thibault suffered a medical emergency. His pickup skidded sideways across the ditch striking a telephone pole, causing his truck to come rest on its side. The telephone pole then came down on Thibault's truck. The Sheriffs office reports, Thibault had to be extricated from his pickup. Authorities say Thibault was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.