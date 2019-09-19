Possible clandestine drug lab found in Edmundston

On September 18th, members of the Edmundston Police Force discovered products and equipment possibly related to drug production in a clandestine laboratory in an apartment building in Edmundston.

The items found will be seized and an analysis will be done to determine their nature.

Members of the clandestine lab dismantling team came to the scene to assist the Edmundston police with seizing the products. However, during this procedure it was decided to call on the Fredericton Police Force explosive technician team to ensure that there was no explosive product among the items found.

The investigation is ongoing and charges may be filed against individuals in connection with this seizure. It is important to mention, however, that the owner of the building is not a suspect in this investigation.