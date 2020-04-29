Potato industry could see millions in lost revenue

Closure of businesses in the food sector has had a direct impact on the potato industry, in Maine and elsewhere in the country, says Don Flannery, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board.

"If you look from here to Washington state, and all those fall producing states, round numbers about 60 percent of the potatoes that are grown go to food service. That's not all of french fry, that could be, you know, french fries, it could be refrigerated product like Pineland or it could be Penobscot McCrum's products, which are frozen. Fresh potatoes also go to food service. Food service isn't just McDonald's, food service is big cafeterias, hospital cafeterias, ball parks, arenas," says Don Flannery.

