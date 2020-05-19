Potato planting in full swing throughout the state

This month's unexpected snow and colder temperatures hampered many farmers' start to their planting for the year. Don Flannery, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board, says that's about to change with this week's warm weather.

"As we all know, we haven't had much spring, so it's been a challenge. This week it looks like the weather's gonna turn a little bit. We're finally gonna get a little warm weather, which will help drastically. It looks like towards the end of the week even into the upper 70s, so that's good. So I think you'll see a lot of guys getting grain in and there'll be a lot of potatoes planted this week," says Don Flannery.