Potential Threat Forces SAD 1 To Early Dismiss All Students...Presque Isle Police Respond to Investigate

A potential threat via email has led to SAD 1 school officials early dismissing all students districtwide. A representative of SAD 1 confirms the threat to Newssource 8 but did not go into any further details other than directing people to their facebook page.

According to the SAD 1 Faceook Page:

Dear MSAD #1 Students, Parents, and Staff

A specific threat was made via email to our high school principal this morning threatening the safety of our students and staff. As a result MSAD #1 will be closing all schools today at 9:30. All after school activities will be cancelled as well.

Local law enforcement has been notified and this matter is currently under investigation.

We take these matters very seriously and plan to follow up with the school community later on today with additional information and enhanced safety measures that we plan to implement.

Presque Isle High School principal Ben Greenlaw says mutliple law enforcement departments are involved including Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security.

Newsource 8 will continue to monitor this story.