Power Outage Disrupts WAGM This Morning 5:30 AM Broadcast

A power outage interrupted our WAGM This Morning broadcast. At 5:30 this morning while we were on the air, a power bump took out our studio lighting and television monitor. It also impacted our on air commercials and Fox programming. We later learned via the Emera Maine website, that an outage had impacted about 1600 customers ithroughout Central Aroostook, including the communities of PI, Fort Fairfield, Washburn and Caribou. Slowly but surely our broadcast and equipment came back online and was fully restored by 6:45. Throughout it all, WAGM was still able to deliver live news and weather.

