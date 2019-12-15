Power Outages in Aroostook County

Emera Maine crews are making repairs to a line in order to restore service to more than 1,200 customers in Limestone, Fort Fairfield and nearby communities now experiencing an outage.In anticipation of windy weather Sunday, extra crews are on standby to ensure any service interruptions are safely addressed as quickly as possible. Customers may report outages via our website or by calling our Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211). For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit our Live Outage & Restoration Map.