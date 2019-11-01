Power Outages in Maine

There are approximately 983 meters affected in Aroostook County from the morning winds. The estimated amount of Emera Maine meters impacted are almost 52 thousand as of 11AM. Winds will continue to gust to 50 MPH into this afternoon causing the chance for this number to grow as well. Remember to stay away from any trees down across roadways as power-lines could be entangled with the tree. If you have no power you can call the Emera Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).