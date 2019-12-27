Powerful storm pounds Southern California with rain, snow

(AP) - A winter storm has brought a deluge and snow to Southern California.
Snow has shut down vital Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass through the mountains north of Los Angeles and dozens of miles of Interstate 15 from Baker to Primm, Nevada.
A trucker found in a rig stopped on Tejon Pass was pronounced dead. It was not known if the death was weather-related.
Authorities say a woman passenger was killed Thursday when a car skated off a snowy road in San Diego County.
Officials also say a small tornado hopped across Ventura Harbor on Wednesday nigh. Damage was minor.
