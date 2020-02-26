Senate Pres. Jackson welcomes County “Doctor of the Day” to the Maine Senate

AUGUSTA – Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, welcomed Dr. Silwana Sidorczuk of Madawaska to the Maine Senate to serve as the Doctor of the Day on Tuesday. Dr. Sidorczuk practices at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent.

The Doctor of the Day is a volunteer program that provides medical assistance at the State House in the event of a medical emergency. The program is operated with the cooperation and support of a number of organizations including the Maine Medical Association and the Maine Osteopathic Association.