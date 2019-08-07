U-S President Donald Trump is pledging to strengthen background checks for gun buyers in the wake of two deadly mass shootings this weekend.
But the president -- on his way to visit Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas -- says there's "no political appetite" in the U-S for a ban on assault rifles.
He also strongly criticized those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation's divisions, calling them "political people ... looking for political gain
President Trump is pledging to strengthen background checks for gun buyers in the wake of two deadly mass shootings this weekend
U-S President Donald Trump is pledging to strengthen background checks for gun buyers in the wake of two deadly mass shootings this weekend.