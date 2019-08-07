President Trump is pledging to strengthen background checks for gun buyers in the wake of two deadly mass shootings this weekend

Posted:

U-S President Donald Trump is pledging to strengthen background checks for gun buyers in the wake of two deadly mass shootings this weekend.
But the president -- on his way to visit Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas -- says there's "no political appetite" in the U-S for a ban on assault rifles.
He also strongly criticized those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation's divisions, calling them "political people ... looking for political gain

 