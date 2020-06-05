President Trump opens area to fishing and tours Guilford Facility.

(AP) President Donald Trump has rolled back protections at a marine conservation area off the New England coast. He signed an order Friday to allow commercial fishing in a stretch of water environmentalists say is critical for endangered right whales and other fragile marine life. The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts off the New England coast was the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean, and one of just five marine monuments altogether. The conservation area comprises 5,000 square miles east of Cape Cod that contains vulnerable species of marine life such as endangered right whales and fragile deep sea corals. Environmental groups vowed to push back against the president's actions.

The President then visited Puritan Medical Products in Guilford. Puritan has hopes to double production to 40 millions testing swabs a month. The company plans on opening a second production site by July 1st.

