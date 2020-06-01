GUILFORD, Maine (AP) - President Donald Trump is paying a visit to Maine on Friday to a manufacturer of specialized swabs used in testing for the coronavirus. The first word of the visit came during a discussion between Trump and governors on Monday following a weekend of demonstrations, some violent, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Maine Gov. Janet Mills expressed concerns that the visit could cause “security problems” in light of the unrest.
President Trump will visit Maine this week
Posted: Mon 5:02 PM, Jun 01, 2020