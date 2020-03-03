Presidential Primary Results

2020 Caribou & Connor Election Totals
Democratic Presidential Primary
Joe Biden: 254
Michael Bloomberg: 89
Cory Booker: 2
Peter Buttigieg: 8
Tulsi Gabbard: 5
Amy Klobuchar:3
Deval Patrick: 0
Bernie Sanders: 104
Thomas Steyer: 1
Elizabeth Warren: 30
Marianne Williamson: 3
Andrew Yang: 2
Republican Presidential Primary
Donald Trump: 514
Special Referendum Question 1
Yes: 442
No: 914
Presque Isle Election Totals
Democratic Presidential Primary
Joe Biden: 272
Michael Bloomberg: 83
Cory Booker: 0
Peter Buttigieg: 10
Tulsi Gabbard: 5
Amy Klobuchar:4
Deval Patrick: 0
Bernie Sanders: 149
Thomas Steyer: 2
Elizabeth Warren: 66
Marianne Williamson: 0
Andrew Yang: 2
Blank: 16
Republican Presidential Primary
Donald Trump: 493
Blank: 101
Special Referendum Question 1
Yes: 445
No: 1023
Blank: 6