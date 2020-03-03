President's plan for coronavirus research could affect HEAP recipients in Aroostook County

More than 41 hundred households in Aroostook County are warm this season thanks to a program that assists families with energy costs. The national program known as LIHEAP is a 3.7 billion dollar program. In an effort to combat the coronavirus, the Trump administration plans to shift the remaining funds from the program..

"It's within the administrations preview to do that, all of our understanding is that they can move money around to respond to a national emergency, such as the corona virus. The current proposal as it relates to the home energy assistance program is to shift 37 million dollar funding from that program to the corona virus response."

Jason Parent is executive director of the Aroostook County Action Program. ACAP has assisted 4,119 households so far this winter to receive funding for heat.

Senator Susan Collins says, "I'm very concerned about the administration's plan to cut the low income heating assistance program it's absolutely vital to a lot of venerable families who need that money to stay warm this winter. I'm pleased to say Maine has already received 99 per cent of its allotment but never the less the 37 million that is being proposed to be cut, I'm determined to block and I'll believe I'll be successful."

Congress is planning to pass a multi-billion dollar package to fight the coronavirus. Senator Susan Collins is working to ensure the legislation includes funding to reimburse the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.