Presque Isle Air Museum is celebrating it's 20th anniversary!

Model planes, pictures from World War II and the Cold War, as well as other pieces of history are on display at the Presque Isle Air Museum.

The museum was created 20 years ago to honor those who served at the old Presque Isle Air Base. It is located at the airport, and brings in visitors from all over the world.

"The museum gets about 10,000 visitors a year. A lot of that is because of its proximity to the air terminal itself but that says a lot that there is indeed interest in this history. Some of the people that are in the museum right now are actually local people so it's not just people from away who are coming to visit but actually local people who are interested in the history and that's why. That's why we've been around for twenty years because there is an interest in what's taking place and what took place here," Kim Smith, secretary of the board of Presque Isle Air Museum, said.

In honor of the 20th anniversary, this week has been dubbed Presque Isle Air Museum week. The exact day of the anniversary is on Wednesday.

