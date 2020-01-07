Presque Isle Airport Advisory Board recommends United Airways

The Presque Isle Airport Advisory Board held a meeting today where they listened to presentations from two of the three bids to service Presque Isle International Airport. The two presentations were from Silver Airways and Southern Airways, as United had submitted a proposal.

All three companies have aircraft that vary in size. Silver Airways flies a 34-seat Saab 340. Southern Airways has a 9-Seat Caravan. United flies a 50-seat jet.

Southern offered multiple flights to accommodate passengers. Silver offered a service to Boston.

Southern offered a unique package of three different options. Those options were to go directly to Boston, with the other two being a mixture of how often they'll go between Portland and Boston.

United will continue with using Newark as their hub.

After the meeting, the board got together and decided to recommend United Airways to the City Council.

The City Council will hold a meeting in the coming days to make their decision.

