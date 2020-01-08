Presque Isle City Council Decides Which Airline to Support

The Presque Isle City Council held a meeting where they discussed which airline they would recommend to the DOT. The choices were between United Airlines, Southern Airways and Silver Airways.

The council members listened to residents from The County explain how they feel about the airlines and which airline they think would be the best for The County.

After listening to residents, council members shared their views on the matter. They took a vote afterwards on which airline they will recommend to DOT.

The council members voted 5 to 2 to recommend United Airlines. DOT will have a final say on the which airline will be servicing The County. If you have any concerns or questions regarding the decision, you can email michael.f.martin@dot.gov. All comments must be submitted by the 17th.