Presque Isle Elks Work To Help Homeless Veterans in County Community

The Presque Isle Elks, Lodge #1954, has operated the Furniture Bank for Homeless Veterans from a building on the Presque Isle Industrial Park for the past two years. There previously homeless veterans, who have been placed into their own homes, have been able to select from a wide array of furniture, including box springs, mattresses, bureaus, desks, nightstands, and lamps, which had been removed from hotels undergoing major renovations. Last year, the Elks were able to begin providing previously homeless veterans with a Welcome Home Kit, which represents up to $400 in purchases necessary to equip a household. Items eligible for purchase in the Welcome Home Kit include towels, bedding, a bedframe, cookware and utensils, dishes, silverware, cleaning supplies, such as dish soap, windex and general cleaners, paper goods, and sundries, such as salt, pepper, sugar, and condiments.

Beginning May 1, 2019, with the proceeds of a grant from the Elks National Foundation, the Presque Isle Elks are able to purchase small appliances, including televisions, stereos, microwaves, and toaster ovens to be added to the items available for selection by previously homeless veterans at the Furniture Bank.

It is the goal of the Elks’ Furniture Bank for Homeless Veterans that once a previously homeless veteran has been placed into an apartment, or single-family residence, the veterans will be supplied with sufficient items that the veteran will feel that he or she are home and will be able to remain in that home.

For further information in relation to the Presque Isle Elks’ Furniture Bank for Homeless Veterans, please contact Gregory Daniels at 764-3236.