PRESQUE ISLE, ME-- Presque Isle emergency crews are responding to a two vehicle crash right now at 348 Caribou Road. Some parts of traffic are currently being shutdown, as emergency crews are on scene. There is word one person is trapped inside their vehicle but is conscious. The jaws of life has been requested. Newssourc e 8 is continuing to follow this story.
Presque Isle Emergency Responders Respond to Two Vehicle Crash with Injuries on the Caribou Road
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Thu 9:04 AM, Oct 10, 2019 |
Updated: Thu 9:45 AM, Oct 10, 2019