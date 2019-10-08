Presque Isle Fire Department hosts open house

These kids are exploring the fire trucks at the Presque Isle Fire Department. It's an annual open house held to welcome and educate the community.

Deputy Chief Adam Rider says "It's a great chance for families to get out, meet the firefighters in this community. They get to see you know the firetrucks, we have a kids muster. They get to practice fire safety in our smoke trailer. We have fake smoke that you know doesn't hurt them or anything, but they can crawl low under the smoke and actually exit a window with a ladder."