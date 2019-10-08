A recent gift to the Presque Isle Fire Department will enable firefighters to assist animals in need at fire scenes. Captain Vince Baldwin says three pet-sized oxygen masks were recently donated by an anonymous donor. The masks replace older ones being used by the department. Baldwin says, as, with humans, pets can suffer smoke inhalation. These masks will allow firefighters to administer pure oxygen to the animal at the scene, improving their chance for recovery.
