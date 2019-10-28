Presque Isle High School chosen to create ornaments for the National Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON – At 56 schools across the country, students are creating one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. These handcrafted ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The 56 trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates display.

“I never would have imagined I could actually create an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display that represents my entire state!” Kayden Moore, a seventh grade student at Harlem Middle School in Loves Park, Illinois said. “It is an honor that students from our small city were chosen for this once in a lifetime event!”

From state flowers to notable landmarks, students across the country are creating ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory. Learn about last year’s student artists and ornaments.

“Everyone has a home but not everyone has the honor of representing their home in Washington, D.C.,” Danica Lambert, a seventh grader at St. James–St. John School in New Bedford, Massachusetts said. “My heart is filled with love and joy to be able to represent my home of Massachusetts.”

Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education worked with state art and education agencies to identify elementary, middle and high schools whose students would create the ornaments for the America Celebrates display. Over 1,500 students will participate in this year’s project. The project is funded by the National Park Foundation.

"I am happy that other people get to see our work!" Brian Hunter, a sixth grade student at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas, Nevada, said. "I want to show everyone that we can do it!"

The America Celebrates display is one of the highlights of the National Christmas Tree experience, which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 5 with the 97th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

56 schools to create ornaments for 2019 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park:

Alabama Hamilton High School

Alaska Valley Pathways High School

American Samoa Leone High School

Arizona Grand Canyon Unified School District

Arkansas Monticello High School

California West Valley High School

Colorado Grand Mountain School

Connecticut House of Arts, Letters and Science (HALS) Academy

Delaware Cab Calloway School of the Arts

District of Columbia Ballou High School

Florida Suwannee High School

Georgia Valley Point Middle School

Guam Simon Sanchez High School

Hawaii Maui High School

Idaho Timberline High School

Illinois Harlem Middle School

Indiana Paoli High School

Iowa Clear Creek Amana Middle School

Kansas Cheney High School

Kentucky Adair County High School

Louisiana Dutchtown High School

Maine Presque Isle High School

Maryland North Hagerstown High School

Massachusetts St. James - St. John School

Michigan NorthPointe Christian High School

Minnesota Riverside Christian School

Mississippi Florence High School

Missouri Carthage High School

Montana Hellgate High School

Nebraska Lutheran High Northeast

Nevada Marvin M. Sedway Middle School

New Hampshire Belmont Middle School

New Jersey Morris County School of Technology

New Mexico Los Alamos Middle School

New York Averill Park High School

North Carolina Bethel School

North Dakota Simle Middle School

Northern Mariana Islands Saipan Southern High School

Ohio Firelands High School

Oklahoma Coweta High School

Oregon Howard Street Charter School

Pennsylvania Danville Area Middle School

Puerto Rico Ernesto Ramos Antonini Fine Arts School

Rhode Island Exeter-West Greenwich High School

South Carolina Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School

South Dakota Sisseton Middle School

Tennessee D-B EXCEL

Texas Lyford Middle School

Utah Whitehorse High School

Vermont The School of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales

US Virgin Islands Arthur Richards K-8 School

Virginia Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology

Washington Cavelero Mid High School

West Virginia Robert L. Bland Middle School

Wisconsin

Wyoming Red Creek Elementary School

Wyoming Indian Middle School

