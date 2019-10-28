Presque Isle High School chosen to create ornaments for the National Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON – At 56 schools across the country, students are creating one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. These handcrafted ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The 56 trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates display.
“I never would have imagined I could actually create an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display that represents my entire state!” Kayden Moore, a seventh grade student at Harlem Middle School in Loves Park, Illinois said. “It is an honor that students from our small city were chosen for this once in a lifetime event!”
From state flowers to notable landmarks, students across the country are creating ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory. Learn about last year’s student artists and ornaments.
“Everyone has a home but not everyone has the honor of representing their home in Washington, D.C.,” Danica Lambert, a seventh grader at St. James–St. John School in New Bedford, Massachusetts said. “My heart is filled with love and joy to be able to represent my home of Massachusetts.”
Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education worked with state art and education agencies to identify elementary, middle and high schools whose students would create the ornaments for the America Celebrates display. Over 1,500 students will participate in this year’s project. The project is funded by the National Park Foundation.
"I am happy that other people get to see our work!" Brian Hunter, a sixth grade student at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas, Nevada, said. "I want to show everyone that we can do it!"
The America Celebrates display is one of the highlights of the National Christmas Tree experience, which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 5 with the 97th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
56 schools to create ornaments for 2019 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park:
Alabama Hamilton High School
Alaska Valley Pathways High School
American Samoa Leone High School
Arizona Grand Canyon Unified School District
Arkansas Monticello High School
California West Valley High School
Colorado Grand Mountain School
Connecticut House of Arts, Letters and Science (HALS) Academy
Delaware Cab Calloway School of the Arts
District of Columbia Ballou High School
Florida Suwannee High School
Georgia Valley Point Middle School
Guam Simon Sanchez High School
Hawaii Maui High School
Idaho Timberline High School
Illinois Harlem Middle School
Indiana Paoli High School
Iowa Clear Creek Amana Middle School
Kansas Cheney High School
Kentucky Adair County High School
Louisiana Dutchtown High School
Maine Presque Isle High School
Maryland North Hagerstown High School
Massachusetts St. James - St. John School
Michigan NorthPointe Christian High School
Minnesota Riverside Christian School
Mississippi Florence High School
Missouri Carthage High School
Montana Hellgate High School
Nebraska Lutheran High Northeast
Nevada Marvin M. Sedway Middle School
New Hampshire Belmont Middle School
New Jersey Morris County School of Technology
New Mexico Los Alamos Middle School
New York Averill Park High School
North Carolina Bethel School
North Dakota Simle Middle School
Northern Mariana Islands Saipan Southern High School
Ohio Firelands High School
Oklahoma Coweta High School
Oregon Howard Street Charter School
Pennsylvania Danville Area Middle School
Puerto Rico Ernesto Ramos Antonini Fine Arts School
Rhode Island Exeter-West Greenwich High School
South Carolina Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School
South Dakota Sisseton Middle School
Tennessee D-B EXCEL
Texas Lyford Middle School
Utah Whitehorse High School
Vermont The School of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales
US Virgin Islands Arthur Richards K-8 School
Virginia Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology
Washington Cavelero Mid High School
West Virginia Robert L. Bland Middle School
Wisconsin
Wyoming Red Creek Elementary School
Wyoming Indian Middle School