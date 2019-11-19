Presque Isle Housing Authority awarded $140,951 as part of state funding announced by Sen. Collins

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that three Maine housing programs will receive a total of $613,136 to help individuals with disabilities in Aroostook, Androscoggin, and Cumberland counties to live independently within their communities.

“Maine’s housing authorities provide vital services to seniors, persons with disabilities, and low-income individuals and families,” said Senator Collins. “As the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, I am committed to ensuring that the housing needs of our most vulnerable neighbors are met. By supporting public housing agencies, this funding will help connect Mainers with the resources they need to find safe and affordable homes.”

The funding will be allocated as follows:

• Presque Isle Housing Authority will receive $140,951.

• Lewiston Housing Authority will receive $159,138.

• Westbrook Housing Authority will receive $313,047.

