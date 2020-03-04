Presque Isle International Airport announces change to flight schedule

Kim Smith, Resource Development and Public Information Officer for the city of Presque Isle, says on March 5th, the morning departure from Newark to Presque Isle International Airport will be at 10:30 a.m. The change will be for the foreseeable future.

This later departure in the morning will allow passengers to connect coming from nine of the top 10 markets. In addition, Smith says 50 other smaller markets within the eastern time zone can also connect with this 10:30 departure.

