Presque Isle International Airport brought up during hearing on Boeing's 737 Planes

The Presque Isle airport was a topic of discussion during this week's senate hearing on Boeing's 737-MAX airplanes. Senator Susan Collins pressed FAA officials about what's being done following the accident earlier this year that saw a United Express flight land to the right of the runway. But as News Source 8's Ashley Blackford finds, airport officials want to remind people the investigation by the National Transportation safety board is not complete.
