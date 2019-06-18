Presque Isle International Airport seeing higher passenger numbers

Supported by new United Airlines flights, passenger traffic in and out of the Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) has steadily been increasing. In April 2019, United Airlines boarded more passengers than any previous April in the last 7 years; achieving a 15% increase over the previous 6-year average for the month. May continued to be a strong month for departing passengers from PQI, with United helping the airport to beat the previous 6-year average for that May by 12%. In April and May alone, a total of 2,246 travelers boarded flights in PQI on United Airlines; more passengers than the airport’s previous airline boarded during previous April or May periods, for the past seven years.

Airport Director Scott Wardwell notes, “The flying public is responding to the incredible network United offers. United flies to over 230 destinations in 48 countries worldwide.” The service provides non-stop or easy one-stop connection options to each of the top 10 destinations Northern Maine and New Brunswick air travelers travel to. New York, to which United offers non-stop service via their Newark hub, is the second most popular destination in the market. One-stop destinations, via Newark, include Orlando, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale-Miami, Houston, Atlanta and nearly 100 more cities worldwide. United is part of the Star Alliance Network; A group of 28 airlines serving 98% of the world with single tickets and seamless connections.

“Air travelers are also finding some great ticket prices for those top ten destinations,” said Scott Wardwell. “Anecdotally, I have heard from several members of the public that they are finding lower fares out of Presque Isle than alternative airports. Ticket pricing is in a constant state of flux which makes it very difficult to quote actual prices and even identify specific markets. However, I have not seen this number of people sharing their experience of getting competitive fares out of Presque Isle in my 15 years here. We thank all of our travelers for supporting the local airport and urge all travelers to make a habit of checking PQI first when booking air travel.”

