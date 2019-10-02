Presque Isle looking to launch new bus loop soon

In a couple of weeks, there will be a new way of getting around town. The Presque Isle Loop bus took its first spin through the route.

This bus will soon be a familiar sight around Presque Isle. On Tuesday night the bus took its first spin around the loop and community leaders tested it out. The Going Places Network says transportation is needed in the area. This new venture will now meet this need, thanks to former resident and philanthropist Mary Smith who purchased the bus.

The bus goes into operation on October 15th. For the first two weeks, people will be able to ride the bus for free. After that, it will be 1.75. The network hopes introducing the community to this new form of transportation will make getting around much easier.