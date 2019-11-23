Eleven stores are participating in the Main Street Mania that runs through the weekend. Cathy Beaulieu, the chair for Main Street Mania says this is a way for local stores to beat out Black Friday a week in advance.

Here is the 11 Stores involved with the Presque Isle Main Street Mania:

- Governors Restaurant & Bakery

- County Collectibles

- Merchants on the Corner

- Wilders Jewelry Store

- Bike Board & Ski

- Cafe Sorpresso

- Glass with Class

- Cutting Edge

- Rustic Attic

- Pat's Pizza

- Big Cheese