Eleven stores are participating in the Main Street Mania that runs through the weekend. Cathy Beaulieu, the chair for Main Street Mania says this is a way for local stores to beat out Black Friday a week in advance.
Here is the 11 Stores involved with the Presque Isle Main Street Mania:
- Governors Restaurant & Bakery
- County Collectibles
- Merchants on the Corner
- Wilders Jewelry Store
- Bike Board & Ski
- Cafe Sorpresso
- Glass with Class
- Cutting Edge
- Rustic Attic
- Pat's Pizza
- Big Cheese