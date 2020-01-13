Presque Isle Man Arrested For Drug Charges

On January 11, 2020 Sergeant Tyler Cote arrested 22 year old Ares Rattray, for violations of conditions of release.

Ares was searched as part of his bail conditions and found to be in possession of approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine and $875.00 cash on his person.

A search warrant was executed at the residence of 44 Allen Street where Ares was living with his 24/7 custodian, Kiley Pelletier. As a result of the search warrant at the home, methamphetamine, suspected heroin, .223 Cal AR Rifle along with $5,000.00 was seized from the residence.

Ares Rattray was charged with Trafficking Schedule W Drugs, Violations of Conditions of Release. Ares was transported to the Aroostook County Jail.