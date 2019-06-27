Presque Isle Police Department responds to shoplifting in Mars Hill

On Thursday, June 27, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a shoplifting complaint at a local convenience store in Mars Hill. The store manager reported that an unknown person entered the store and they were observed concealing multiple items in their pockets and leaving the store without paying. Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark responded to the store and was able to view surveillance footage of the alleged shoplifter. Deputy Clark attempted to locate the suspect in Mars Hill but was unsuccessful.

At approximately 5:30 PM on this same day, Deputy Clark was traveling on State Street in Presque Isle when he observed an individual who appeared to be the same person that he saw in the surveillance footage from the shoplifting complaint in Mars Hill. Deputy Clark approached the individual who immediately began to flee on foot from Deputy Clark. Deputy Clark pursued the suspect on foot and was able to apprehend the person a couple of blocks away. The suspect was identified as Alexis Sinclair (19) of Presque Isle. During the arrest, Sinclair was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs.

Sinclair was arrested and transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Sinclair is charged with theft by unauthorized taking, failure to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Deputy Clark was assisted on scene by the Presque Isle Police Department and the Presque Isle Fire Department