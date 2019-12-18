Presque Isle Police Respond Two Vehicle Accident Tuesday Evening

On Tuesday evening at approximately 5 pm, Presque Isle Police Department responded to an accident on the Connector Road.

According to a release from the police department, the crash involved vehicles with two people 68 year old Michael Lynch of Monticello and

47 year old Aaron Sherman of Presque Isle

LYNCH was westbound on Connector Road.

SHERMAN was eastbound on Connector Road.

LYNCH crossed the center line striking SHERMAN head-on. Both vehicles were towed from the scene with disabling damages.

SHERMAN was not injured.

LYNCH was transported for possible, unknown medical condition.

LYNCH was involved in a prior accident approximately one hour earlier involving himself and 68 year old Regina Craig of Presque Isle. CRAIG’s vehicle was towed and she was transported by Presque Isle Ambulance for evaluation. LYNCH sustained no injury and refused medical transport.

It is suspected LYNCH experienced an unknown medical episode that likely contributed to both accidents.