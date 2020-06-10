Presque Isle Police Have More Information on Road Rage Incident

Three individuals have come forward that were traveling behind the two vehicles from Presque Isle to Caribou on June 4th and have provided more details about the road rage incident. A fourth person is a resident that was able to provide a video clip from a home surveillance system that showed the victim and suspect vehicles driving past the residence.

The Presque Isle Police Department is looking for a late model vehicle, possibly a Toyota or Honda, 4 door, dark blue in color, dark tinted windows and bright blue HID headlights. The driver is described as being in his 40’s or 50’s with white or light blond hair. The passenger is described as being in his 20’s and having a dark tan complexion and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or either occupant is asked to call the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476 or Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at (800) 638-8477.