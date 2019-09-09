Presque Isle Police Release Initial Statement Regarding Morning Shooting

At 5;50 this morning, , the Presque Isle Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an unidentified male saying he had been shot and was dying.

Presque Isle Police Department along with Presque Isle Fire Ambulance responded to a residence on Northern Road and transported an unidentified male subject with gunshot wounds to AR Gould hospital

This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community. Area businesses and schools are, however, either on lock-down or closed until further notice as the gunman has not yet been located or identified.

This is an on-going investigation between Presque Isle Police, Maine State Police, and Major Crimes Unit.

There will be updates as the case unfolds.

