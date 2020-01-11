Presque Isle Public Works Prep for Storm

Light rain and warmer temperatures during the day Saturday will help melt some snow, but colder temperatures will arrive and change that rain to a wintry mix late Saturday night. Chris Perkins, Deputy Director of Public Works of Presque Isle says they are ready.
Stay tuned through the weekend with any updates on our website or Facebook page for travel or weather updates. Our Meteorologist Stephen Durham will be live throughout the weekend.
TV CUT-IN TIMES:
Saturday Evening
Between 1 to 330 PM
Between 4 to 430 PM
Between 6 to 630 PM
Between 7 to 730 PM
Between 11 to 1130 PM
Sunday Morning
Between 8 to 9 AM
Between 130 to 200 PM