Presque Isle Public Works Prep for Storm

Light rain and warmer temperatures during the day Saturday will help melt some snow, but colder temperatures will arrive and change that rain to a wintry mix late Saturday night. Chris Perkins, Deputy Director of Public Works of Presque Isle says they are ready.

Stay tuned through the weekend with any updates on our website or Facebook page for travel or weather updates. Our Meteorologist Stephen Durham will be live throughout the weekend.

TV CUT-IN TIMES:

Saturday Evening

Between 1 to 330 PM

Between 4 to 430 PM

Between 6 to 630 PM

Between 7 to 730 PM

Between 11 to 1130 PM

Sunday Morning

Between 8 to 9 AM

Between 130 to 200 PM

