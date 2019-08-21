Presque Isle Utilities District looks for new method to process sludge

Chemicals commonly found in such things as teflon frying pans, rugs, water-repellent clothing, and fire suppression materials are finding their way into municipal water systems. Perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been manufactured since the 1940s. Frank Kearney, superintendent of the Presque Isle Utilities District, says the city's decades-long method of disposing of bio-solids on 200 acres of land, near the city's landfill, has been discontinued. The Maine DEP has instructed the city to find a new method to dispose of sludge, due to high levels of PFAS.

Frank Kearney, superintendent of the Presque Isle Utilities District, says "Under new rules, the soil levels of these PFAS substances have risen over the decades to a point now that exceeds the the regulated levels. And we're a little more than double the levels they like to see, so we're prohibited - probably forever - from ever using our 200 acres of farmland again."