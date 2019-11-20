Presque Isle Youth to Head Outside for Box-a-Thon to Raise Homelessness Awareness

PRESQUE ISLE---On Friday, December 6, members of the high school youth ministry at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Presque Isle can be found “living” in and under cardboard boxes with a modicum of warm clothing from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“This semester, we are aiming to empower teens to engage in activism from a Catholic worldview,” said Theresa Bonner, director of youth ministry. “This is one of the ideas the youth have come up with as a way to work towards this goal.”

The goal of the box-a-thon is twofold: to raise awareness for the homeless and to provide actual assistance in the process.

“We’re asking everybody to stop by and support their efforts but also support the homeless shelter by bringing items to the box-a-thon for the teens to collect,” said Bonner.

Items in need include coffee, creamer, paper towels, paper plates/bowls, plastic cutlery, bath towels, wash towels, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies.

“The teens will take all of the items donated to the homeless shelter,” said Bonner. “This is a project that gives these young people the opportunity to bring awareness, advocate, and impact change in the world while being first and foremost an activist for Jesus.”

While the box-a-thon is occurring outside the church, a large crowd is expected for the downtown art walk and Caribou Chorale Society concert at the church on the same evening.

“The timing of all the events will be perfect for our youth to bring an awareness to this issue,” said Bonner. “I am very excited about this event and this group of youth. They are on fire and want to make a difference.”

