Presque Isle airport to host historic fly-in

Thousands are expected to pack the Presque Isle International Airport on Sunday for a historic fly-in.

Approximately 11 vintage C-47 airplanes will be flying in around 11AM and landing for a refuel and a meet and greet. The squadron is on their way to France to take part in the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. June 6th, 1944 is the day that many historians say was the turning point of World War 2.

Organizers were at the general aviation terminal today getting ready for the big weekend event. Kim Smith is the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Presque Isle Air Museum. She says Sunday will be special for many reasons.

She says it may be the last time to see World War Two Veterans take part in such an event... And she's also hoping that it will help educate the younger generation.

"It would be wonderful if they could talk to them and really get a feel of what it meant to be in combat and protect your country and understand how important how that was to the history of this nation and understand how PI used to be an army airbase and how this was the last stop before these particular aircraft would fly to the european theater and this community played an active role in that and that's kind of the theme with this is be a part od D Day 75."

The Presque Isle Air Museum is also celebrating its 20th anniversary and so will host an open house on Sunday at the same time. Smith says there are a number of community organizations to thank for making this happen, like Northern Maine Community College, who will be live streaming the event on their facebook page.

