Presque Isle man arrested for a number of charges at Park street residence

Police continue to investigate an incident which occured at the corner of Dyer and Park in Presque Isle.

Police responded to 14 Park Street around 6:40 a.m. for a reported assault. A 34-year-old Presque Isle woman was transported to the Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital with a serious head injury. 53-year-old Thomas Pasquarelli of Presque Isle was arrested for: Class B aggravated assault, criminal threatening, and unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug. Pasquarelli was transported to the Aroostook County Jail, with bail set at $5,000.