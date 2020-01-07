Presque Isle man struck by car

A Presque Isle man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle as he walked on Edgemont Drive.

According to Police Officer Tonya Alexander, of the Presque Isle Police Department, a 32-year-old male resident of Presque Isle was walking northbound along Edgemont Drive at around 4:37 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, a 41-year-old female from Presque Isle, had her two children in the car with her at the time of the accident.

The man was transported to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition and recovering.

No other injuries were reported. Presque Isle police are not releasing the names at this time. The accident remains under investigation.