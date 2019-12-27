Presque Isle man, wanted on domestic violence charge, taken into custody

On Thursday, December 26th, The Presque Isle Police Department took Travis Styles into custody on the charges of felony domestic violence assault, felony domestic violence stalking, and tampering with a victim, also a felony. Styles was also currently on probation and has had his probation revoked by his probation officer.

Styles was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

The Presque Isle Police Department was assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Caribou Police Department.

Styles was wanted by the Presque Isle police in connection with a December 8th domestic disturbance on Carmichael Street.