Presque Isle native trains to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter

Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.

At Naval Education and Training command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.

Seaman Recruit Samuel Robinson, a native of Presque Isle, Maine, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be an operations specialist.

An operations specialist is responsible for electronic navigation and radar systems onboard Navy warships.

Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.

Robinson, a 2018 graduate of Presque Isle High School, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Presque Isle.

“Basically everyone knows each other so there's a great deal of respect for each person,” Robinson said.

NETC is made up of six commands that provide a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to the coast, and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

Robinson plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities, and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results, and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Robinson, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Robinson is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My dad passed before I was born but he also served in the Navy,” Robinson said. “It means a lot to follow in his footsteps and carry the family torch.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Robinson and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy means to stand up and defend our freedoms, and it's a great honor to serve the country I live in,” Robinson said.