Presque Isle officials begin process of reviewing bids for essential air service

The deadline has arrived for air carriers to submit their bids to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) to Presque Isle for the contract term beginning July 1st, 2020. Copies of the bids have already starting arriving, according to Kim Smith, Resource Development and Public Information Officer for the city of Presque Isle.

Once copies of all of the proposals have been made available to the City of Presque Isle, the proposals will be posted to the City website and City Facebook page for public viewing. The public may then submit questions and comments directly to the US Department of Transportation by email to: michael.f.martin@dot.gov or by mail to: Michael Martin, US Department of Transportation, X53, Room 6401, 400 7th Street SW, Washington, DC 20590. It is the US DOT who will make the final determination as to which air carrier will service Presque Isle.

The Essential Air Service program was put into place by the U.S. Government to guarantee that small communities that were served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service. The DOT currently subsidizes commuter and certificated air carriers to serve approximately 175 communities that otherwise would not receive any scheduled air service - Presque Isle being one.

Local residents interested in making comments for or against one of the bidders will also have the opportunity at a public forum to be held at Presque Isle Middle School on Friday, January 3rd. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. with an overview of the bids received, followed by public comments only as they pertain to the specific bids received.