Presque Isle officials begin work on ordinance for retail sale of marijuana

Marijuana was on the minds of city officials Thursday, as members of the Planning Board, Zoning Board and City Council met to discuss what comes next for the city. Maine voters legalized the recreational sale of marijuana in November 2016. The past three years lawmakers have spent ironing out the details. In June, Governor Janet Mills signed An Act Regarding Adult Use of Marijuana, with the rules expected to go into effect in 2020.

"With the state coming out with new guidelines soon, we wanted to make sure that we were ready for the changes in the state law. So we looked at different - what different municipalities are doing, and also what - what are some things - some tools that we can have to look at - where it can be located, where it can't be located, and safety measures too of the facility," says City Manager Martin Puckett.

