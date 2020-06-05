PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - City Manager Martin Puckett says it's the first step in the process of working on some much-needed renovations to the historic structure, which is located on Second Street.
Presque Isle officials seek proposals for renovations to City Hall
By Kathy McCarty |
Posted: Fri 6:48 PM, Jun 05, 2020
