Presque Isle plans to become sister city to New Hampshire community

While sibling rivalries are common in families, it's the similarities to our brothers and sisters that give us strength and help us grow. It's that bond Presque Isle officials are looking to create with Epping, New Hampshire, through a Sister City project. Martin Puckett, Presque Isle's City Manager, says it's something other communities have done as a way to encourage tourism and more.

"Part of it's going to be benchmarking. So we're gonna take a look at some of their expenses and compare it to ours, but also it's about the cultural outreach and maybe there might be some economic benefits to this - to this program also," says Martin Puckett.