Presque Isle police name a third suspect in Monday morning's shooting

Police have listed three suspects in the shooting that occurred on Monday morning in Presque Isle.

Twelve hours after the incident occured police arrest Brittany Britton.

“She’s been charged with elevated, aggravated assault which is a class A felony, as well as aggravated reckless conduct which is class C felony.”

Jomo White was arrested on Tuesday morning in Presque Isle.

"He’s been charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault as well as aggravated reckless conduct with a fire arm."

Jason Alexander is still being sought after by police.