Senator Collins Welcomes Presque Isle Student to Senate Page Program

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Susan Collins met with Gabe Herweh of Presque Isle, who is participating in the United States Senate Page Program this summer. Gabe was nominated to the program by Senator Collins following a competitive selection process. He is the son of John and Virginia Herweh of Presque Isle.

“Gabe is a highly motivated student with an impressive record of academic achievement and involvement in extracurricular activities,” said Senator Collins. “This opportunity will provide him with a unique opportunity to witness the legislative process firsthand.”

Gabe, who is a rising senior at Presque Isle High School, served as junior class president. He volunteers for Relay For Life, Grant United Methodist Church, Shriners Circus, Wintergreen Express, and the United Way Book Drive. In school, Gabe participates in baseball, soccer, and volleyball, and he is a member of the Outdoor Club, Jazz Band, and the National Honor Society. Gabe has been the recipient of a Bronze Star at The Maine State Jazz Festival and has achieved Honor Roll each marking period in high school.

Senate pages must be high school juniors, at least sixteen years old, and attend school. Senate page duties consist primarily of delivery of correspondence and legislative material within the Capitol complex. Other duties include preparing the chamber for Senate sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the desk. Pages attend classes in the early morning at the United States Senate Page School, a program fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

