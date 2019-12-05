A few weeks ago we told about how Presque Isle students were selected to add decorations to the christmas tree in our nations capital as representatives of the state.
We have an update to that story... Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura reports.
Presque Isle students represent the state with X-mas ornaments on national tree
Posted: Thu 10:28 PM, Dec 05, 2019
A few weeks ago we told about how Presque Isle students were selected to add decorations to the christmas tree in our nations capital as representatives of the state.